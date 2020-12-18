Amal Clooney’s Dad Wrote Her a List of 10 Reasons Not to Date George Clooney

George Clooney is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but apparently he had to work to win over at least one person: his wife’s father. Amal Clooney’s dad, Ramzi Alamuddin, wasn’t always the Oscar winner’s biggest fan — at least not when it came to his daughter. Alamuddin wasn’t thrilled with the idea of Amal becoming involved with one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, so he boldly wrote a list of reasons why she should stay away from him.

George shared the tale on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Friday, and the actor had a good sense of humor about the entire situation. “She gets a letter from her father going, ‘I am going to give you 10 reasons why this is a terrible idea to date this guy’… which were our wedding vows basically,” he laughed.

It’s not clear what was on the list (if only we knew!) or how the star won Amal’s dad over, but George did give details on how he wooed his future wife. After being introduced through friends in Lake Como, Italy, George revealed that his relationship with Amal started out solely as a friendship, where they would exchange letters to each other. He was worried she thought he was too old for her. “I liked her, but I didn’t want to jump the shark on her. I’m 17 years older than her so she might have thought I was a grandpa,” he told Stern.

After all of that romantic letter writing, George invited her to the Abbey Road Studios in London when he was scoring a film with a full orchestra. He then wined and dined her that evening and they both realized they were more than just pen pals. “We went out to dinner and it became romantic very quickly,” he shared. “It became clear once I knew she was interested. From that moment on, we were together.”

Even though his future father-in-law knew about the relationship, not many people knew the couple was dating. They decided to keep their private life a secret for as long as they could — and George shared the specific reason why. “We had to hide for a couple of months because you just want to make sure — you want to get to know each other and spend time with each other and not do it on the front page of Hello magazine,” he said.

Their fairy tale now includes twins Ella and Alexander, 3, who are keeping him busy during quarantine — and he now understands how his mother felt raising kids without any babysitters or technology to assist her.

“I always say I felt like my mother in 1964, because she had two kids and no help,” he told CBS Sunday Morning. “I don’t know she did it now, I have more sympathy for her now than ever.”

Perhaps his father-in-law can chip in with activities to keep the kids occupied — we know he’s good at making lists for his family.

