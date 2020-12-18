We Just Got New Details on Malia Obama’s British Boyfriend From an Unlikely Source

Oh, to be young and in love with the (former) president’s daughter! Such is the life of one Rory Farquharson, a Harvard student from the UK who’s been dating young Ms. Malia Obama since at least 2017, when he and Malia were spotted on a date at a Harvard vs. Yale football game. And while Malia has been characteristically tight-lipped about the relationship (as have her clearly loyal friends), we’re now getting details on her mysterious boyfriend from a highly unlikely source — Malia’s dad, better known as former President Barack Obama.

Barack has been filling his day with media stops promoting new memoir A Promised Land, and the dad of two is clearly looking for new things to talk about, which may have led to his surprise slip that Rory was living with the Obamas when lockdown first began.

“I think, [like] a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects and then slowly, you know, they started to get a little bored with us,” Obama said about quarantine on The Bill Simmons Podcast. “Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia’s boyfriend who was with us for a little while, spades.”

Okay, fact #1: he didn’t know how to play spades. Not the first thing we would ask, but we’ll take what we can get. As for why he stayed with the family, it’s not exactly that they’ve already built up a close familial bond.

“He’s British…and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up,” Barack explained. “So we took him in and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.”

“The only thing you discover — this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you’ve got a son — young men eat,” he added. “It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30%.”

A classic zing from dad Barack, who also admits that Rory is a “wonderful young man” (phew!). It looks like the Malia’s guy has somewhere else to stay for now, but it sounds like quarantine definitely brought them closer together — or at least, brought Rory closer to her dad.

