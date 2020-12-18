Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Share Their 2020 Family Christmas Card

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa have been busy planning the details of their destination wedding, but that’s not stopping them from having some festive fun with their little ones. The couple recently shared their 2020 family Christmas card with People (see the festive photos) and Tarek’s children Taylor and Brayden, whom he shares with ex Christina Anstead, made a special appearance. This is Tarek and Heather‘s first holiday season as an engaged couple, and they’ve set out to make it memorable. In the photos, the family is seen in matching pajama sets, which Tarek told the outlet is a new thing for the family. Another tradition that’s stirring in the El Moussa household? Elf on the Shelf.

“Matching Christmas pajamas is a new tradition for us as a family. One day they are going to look back on these pictures of all of us in silly outfits and I hope it makes them laugh,” Tarek shared with People. In the photos, the family can be seen playfully posing around in their plaid and reindeer print PJ set.

Young added that she and El Moussa love creating memories with the kids. “This year, it was even more important for all of us to have a sense of fun during such a serious time.” As for this year’s plans, the couple told the publication that they plan to spend it with their immediate family — including Taylor and Brayden.

“We’re hosting Christmas, then the day after Christmas we’re heading out to the desert in La Quinta [California] where we have a house to spend a few days and enjoy New Year’s there,” said El Moussa. The couple previously shared with Life & Style that co-parenting with Anstead has been a breeze and their communication has been instrumental in their success.

And as for that watchful elf? The couple told People that they have two elves for each of their children, which seems to be a celebrity trend this year and begs the question as to why so many parents decided that each kid needs a separate elf? (We’re looking at you Kim Kardashian).

Anyway, Young shared that the couple is having so much fun with it, which really is the point. “One night the elves got into the brownies and chocolate milk and made a mess for the kids to find in the morning!”

Clearly, this is a family that loves to have a little holiday fun.

