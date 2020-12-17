Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Are Going Back to Their All My Children Roots

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are going back to their soap-opera roots, where their professional careers not only began, but their love life heated up, too. The power couple is rebooting the ABC daytime soap All My Children for primetime television with a fresh name — Pine Valley — and we couldn’t be more excited.

The story will revolve around a reporter who comes sniffing around Pine Valley hoping to reveal the dark secrets of the small town, according to Variety. The journalist will find themselves mixed up with the Kane and Santos families, so there’s sure to be a lot of drama — and hopefully a return for Susan Lucci to get back in Erica Kane’s wicked shoes.

Ripa and Consuelos are producing the series, but there’s no word if they will be making appearances as their original characters, Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos Sr. They both left the show in 2002, but Ripa has credited All My Children with not only giving her a career, but her soulmate. “It changed my entire life — not just my acting life, but changed the whole trajectory of my life,” she told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year.

“We fell in love long before our characters fell in love… but we were around each other a lot,” Consuelos admitted to E! News in 2006.

They eloped in 1996 and went on to have three children, sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17, and daughter Lola, 19, who are frequently embarrassed by their parents’ eternal thirst for each other on social media. (Hey, we certainly don’t blame Ripa for sharing those shirtless photos of her hot husband. In fact, we thank her.)

The news should have soaps fans around the world cheering, since the much-lamented cancellation in 2011 from the network’s daytime lineup still has viewers irked almost a decade later. All My Children then headed to The Online Network for a short five-month run in 2013 before it was canceled for good. Pine Valley is said to be in the early stages of development, but viewers will be happy to see one of the classic daytime soaps get a new lease on life in primetime.

