Vanessa Bryant Slams Mom’s Lawsuit Claiming Kobe Bryant Promised Her Millions

In September, Vanessa Bryant’s mother Sofia Laine gave an interview on talk show El Gordo y La Flaca accusing her daughter of having kicked her out of her home and taken away her car after the death of late husband Kobe Bryant. Vanessa Bryant dismissed her mom’s claims at the time, clarifying that she and Kobe had been supporting her mother for years, and that her mother’s allegations were baseless. Now, Laine has filed a lawsuit against her daughter for financial support, alleging years of unpaid work as a nanny and assistant for the Bryant family. In response, Vanessa is setting the record straight once and for all about her mother’s financial situation, and her “hurtful” and “absurd” attempts to extort the family for more money now.

“For nearly two decades, we arranged for my mother to live in our nearby properties, at no cost to her because she had claimed that she didn’t have any money to buy her own home after her divorce,” Vanessa tells People in a new statement. “My husband and I felt it was best for her not to live in our home. She watched our girls from time to time, just like most grandparents do. She did not take care of business issues or expenses.”

“She now wants to back-charge me $96 per hour for supposedly working 12 hours a day for 18 years for watching her grandchildren. In reality, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers,” she added. “Her claims are obviously false but I still tried, repeatedly, to work things out with my mother.”

