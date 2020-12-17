Mick Jagger Bought His 33-Year-Old Girlfriend a $2M House for Christmas

While some of us are asking for new socks or maybe an upgraded smartphone this holiday season, there are a few celebrities getting bigger presents that don’t fit under the Christmas tree. Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger bought his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick a $2 million Sarasota home this year — we wonder if it came wrapped with a big red bow?

The former American Ballet Theatre dancer has relocated to Florida after leaving the dance company last year to raise her four-year-old son with Jagger, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger. Dev is Jagger’s eighth child, and his brood now ranges in age from 4 to 50, along with five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Family holidays must be fun and chaotic for the 77-year-old rock star!

The couple reportedly plans to spend their holiday together in London even though Hamrick’s home base will be Florida. She chose the southeastern U.S. state because she appreciates the privacy the area offers — no paparazzi in sight! And might the couple have marriage in mind in 2021? It seems that lockdown during the pandemic and Jagger’s recovery from heart surgery last year has brought them closer together.

“I actually went for a quick trip to Europe — and then the world shut down,” said Hamrick to Page Six. “So I stayed in Europe the whole time because it’s important for me and my son, for us to stay together as a family, especially with the uncertain times.”

This family unity is giving close friends the hint that a wedding might take place sooner or later. “His friends and bandmates aren’t buying wedding gifts just yet,” a source also told PageSix. “Time will tell. In the meantime, the two are happy playing house in all of Mick’s properties around the world.”

Even with such a busy home life, Jagger doesn’t seem interested in slowing down one bit. Once the pandemic subsides, he’s hoping the Rolling Stones get back on stage next year. “He has made a complete recovery [from heart surgery], and is making his signature moves in private rehearsals,” the insider said.

Just don’t expect him to be on the road for months and months at a time, as Jagger has become a bit of a homebody in his later years. “I don’t do it all the time, [like] 12 months a year,” he shared with Toronto radio station Q107 in 2019. “When you’re young, that’s what you do. [Today I] spend three or four months on the road in a year and that seems to be quite a good balance.”

