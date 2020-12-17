Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Share Rare Photos of Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are one pretty private couple. However, the pair, who have been married for 18 years, just celebrated a very important milestone together that they’re sharing with the rest of us: their twins Lucy and Nicholas‘ third trip around the sun. In honor of her adorable children’s birthday, Kournikova took to Instagram to share two snaps of their daughter and son, and we’re definitely not complaining. Take a peek below at the cuteness overload. No more terrible twos blues here!

The first snap the mom of three shared on her Instagram page was of their son Nicholas; she captioned her pic, “3! ❤️” OK, Nicholas’ striking a pose and smiling with his golden locks tucked away in his baseball cap is just about the cutest thing we’ve ever seen. Your heart-melting? Yep, so is ours.

Kournikova shared a similar photo of Lucy with an identical caption, and if you thought the mother’s birthday tribute couldn’t get any more darling you’re in for a treat.

Lucy looks so much like her brother and we’re loving it. The baby girl is wearing a similar blue outfit to her twin and we can’t help but hope their parents decked them out in similar outfits for their joint birthday festivities. Proud papa Iglesias chimed in with a simple red heart on both pictures of his kids.

Earlier this year Iglesias and Kournikova welcomed the newest addition to their family, baby Mary.

Sharing a beautiful photo of her birth, the tennis star simply wrote, “01.30.2020,” because a picture is worth a thousand words. We love this family, and hope we get to see more pics of all three of the couple’s kiddos soon! Christmas card anyone?

