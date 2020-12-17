Kate Middleton & Prince William Revealed Their Sweetest Christmas Card Yet

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their annual family Christmas card, and well, there’s a lot to love in this family photo. Seated on a few bales of hay, it’s a casual look with jeans, sweaters, and collared shirts for the whole family, with young Princess Charlotte showing off some excellent fur-lined boots as well. This could be any other family that stopped to take a seat in front of some fireplace wood. And as kids Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis always remind us with their antics, Prince William and Kate Middleton really are like any family when it comes to running around after their spirited kids.

Speaking of spirited — it seems fair to say that 2-year-old Louis stole the show this year around, his mouth a wide “O” of delight to the rest’s more reserved smiles. Also clear in this year’s card is just how much Charlotte is growing up to look like mom Kate. Perched on her lap in this photo, 5-year-old Charlotte is mom’s mini-me to a tee, while others have noted that 7-year-old George is starting to look more like William.

“The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year🎄.,” the Kensington Instagram account shared, and royal fans have been flooding the post with comments on how sweetly this kids are growing up and who they most resemble.

While we love any chance to peek at William and Kate’s family, a card like this holds even greater significance for the UK public, who have seen generations of royals grow up over their lifetime, and will feel a special connection to watching these traditions play out. By the time George one day takes the throne, we’ll have seen decades of his own family Christmas cards — with fans pointing out exactly who might look like grandma Kate.

