You don’t have to keep up with the Kardashians to know that the family’s annual Christmas cards are, well, pretty iconic. The family spares no expense in making sure their tradition looks flawless — except for one year. Khloé Kardashian just discovered a mistake in an old family Christmas card of epic proportion, her name is completely spelled wrong! It’s a mistake that knocks down just a couple of points to a seemingly perfect photo, and Khloé (known as Kholé in said photo) thinks it is so disrespectful.

The throwback photo was shared by an Instagram account dedicated to sharing all things 90s, @90sanxiety. The page shared a carousel of photos of previous KarJenner holiday cards from the early 1990s; the first picture shares the mistake. Shown in the picture are Kim, Rob, Kourtney, Khloé, and their late father Robert Kardashian. The pic screams ’90s and we love the velvet looks all the young Kardashians are sporting.

After the account tagged the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, it didn’t take long for the photo to capture Khloé’s attention. The Good American founder quickly shared the photo on to her own IG story and joked that she was very upset about it. She wrote, “Wait!! @90sanxiety just pointed out the typo in my name!!! So rude! The disrespect of it all lol.”

The disrespect, truly! Though there was a crucial mistake in the card, we still think the snap is stunning. Comments on the original post couldn’t believe the mistake had been made either. One Instagrammer wrote, “Poor Khloe. Can’t even spell her name right.” Another user made a suggestion we’d love to see come true, “can they recreate these looks? 😂” We would be all for seeing the modern-day Kardashians mimic this style.

Hey, and if the mogul family does recreate the look, please show some respect and spell Khloé’s name correctly!

