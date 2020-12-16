Prince Harry & Prince William’s Feud May Finally Be Over

Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud has been going on for either months or years, depending who you ask — but everyone pretty much agrees that Meghan Markle and Harry’s decision to step back as senior royals in January didn’t make things any easier between the two brothers. In fact, ever since Meghan’s been in the picture, the brothers have struggled to figure out a new dynamic as William relinquished his role as his little brother’s advisor and stepped out of the way for Harry to build his own life and family. Through no fault of Meghan’s own, her arrival marked the beginning of the end for William and Harry — or did it? New reports claim an unlikely project has got Princess Diana’s sons talking more than ever these days as they collaborate on their efforts to investigate Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview with BBC’s Martin Bashir. In uniting on their common goal, it seems their friendship has unexpectedly been revived as well.

Diana’s Panorama interview is of great emotional significance for both sons, though William in particular remembers the effect it had on his teen years when he watched it air on TV. Diana opened up about her and Charles’ affairs, her struggles with bulimia, and the rotten state of her marriage even before Camilla came along — and in the years since, hints have periodically cropped up that Diana was pressured to make these revelations.

William and Harry are now supporting an investigation that examines whether Diana was fed false information about the royal family and made her believe she was in danger, thus prompting her to make sure her side of the story was documented in the interview.

“The investigation has had a positive effect on William and Harry’s relationship,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’ve bonded over it and are speaking more frequently on Zoom and WhatsApp. William has come to terms with the reasons behind Harry’s decision to leave the royal family and is happy to see his brother so settled, and Harry’s come to the realization that he no longer wants a dark cloud hanging over his head.”

The question of royal status between William and Harry is undoubtedly complicated, and will have more painful moments as William ascends to the throne. But perhaps, now that Harry has formally stepped back, they can begin to recover the closeness of their youth in a realm outside of their titles, looking hopefully toward a future where invoking one does not automatically yield comparison to the other. In death as in life, Diana is the glue holding Harry and William together, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

