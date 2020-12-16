Sandra Lee Opens Up About the Pressure of Her Public Breakup With Andrew Cuomo

It’s the end of an era for Sandra Lee and Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, who announced their separation after 14 years together just a little over one year ago. This week, Lee has been documenting her move out of their shared home in Westchester, nicknamed “Lily Pond,” where she, Cuomo, and his three daughters lived for over a decade. The past five years have seen Lee survive breast cancer, a breakup, and a pandemic back to back, while her ex suddenly became NYC’s lifeboat (and an unexpected sex symbol). The famed chef is finally opening up about how she’s dealing with it all, and, no surprise, the pressure of knowing how to publicly handle this split has been tough for her.

The day after leaving family home Lily Pond for good, Lee gave this update from NYC, confirming that she would be keeping a property in the city and hinting that her restraint in discussing personal matters since her separation was out of consideration for more than her own feelings about the matter.

“This morning I woke in my beautiful NYC apt. (Which I will not be giving up any time soon),” she wrote. “I want to thank everyone for their love and support. I have tried to handle all that has happened in the last 15 months with Grace and Honor and Dignity……being thoughtful of everyone’s feelings.”

But it seems that leaving Lily Pond opened a dam of emotion in Lee, and she admits to crying the whole flight over to California.

“I am in Malibu -watched ‘little women’ on the flight -decided I am Jo! Although Jo would have never cried all the way home,” she wrote on Instagram the next day. “I think I have just been stuffing it for so long that I am done. It’s all been too much-the last 6 years have just been too much..please God let 2021 be good for us all…now bath and bed with some Campbell’s chicken noodle soup and saltines. Ultimate comfort meal when tired and overwhelmed.”

While it seems certain we’ll hear more about Lee’s emotional state in coming days, her reflections while leaving Lily Pond also offer insight into how difficult leaving this chapter behind has been for her.

“Today will be one of the saddest days of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “Today is the day that I do the final move out from Lily Pond. I love that house and I have a personal relationship with every single room of that home. I hope the new owners take care of it as well as I did and I will love it forever.”

Back in April, Lee told the New York Times that she would always have ex Cuomo’s back no matter what. But that doesn’t mean suffering in silence, and we’re sending our love to Sandy Lee as she finally takes some time to process these huge changes. Even New York’s former unofficial first lady needs a good cry every now and then.

