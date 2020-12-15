Heather Rae Young is making big decisions about the rest of her life with Tarek El Moussa. With wedding planning in full swing, the Selling Sunset star is now thinking about the small details that will have a huge impact, including whether to change her last name.

It’s such a personal decision when a person gets married — and there’s no one right answer, because it of course depends on what works best for each individual. But Young has definitely given it some serious thought, and she was thrilled to share the news of her decision on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“I’m going to be Heather Rae El Moussa. I’m going to drop my last name,” Young said. “It might just be Heather El Moussa. We don’t know yet.”

She might have to try it on for size and figure out whether her middle name sticks or whether she simply adopts El Moussa’s last name. There are a lot of things to consider besides changing out a passport and driver’s license — she has to think about social media handles, too, especially since she’s in the public eye. (That’s certainly something El Moussa’s ex-wife, Christina Anstead, is familiar with.)

Beyond the name change, El Moussa and Young are not only merging their lives, they’re also focused on working together on-camera more. In fact, Young recently confirmed that they would both appear on each other’s shows.

“Because they got to film the engagement, Netflix and HGTV came to an agreement that Tarek is allowed to film an episode with me next season,” she told Buzzfeed. “I’m so excited to have him on camera with me and film with him. We have so much fun together, and we love filming together.”

Not only will we see El Moussa on Selling Sunset, but Young is also crossing over to her fiancé’s shows, Tarek’s Flip Side and Rock the Block. They recently filmed new episodes together, so it looks like their personal and professional lives are officially one — now we just have to wait for that 2021 wedding.

