Kate Hudson Shows Off All 3 Kids in Rare Family Photo

Kate Hudson is celebrating one of those rare mom moments — capturing all three kids in one photo together. It’s not an easy accomplishment for any parent, which is why we get Hudson’s desire to share this fleeting moment with sons Ryder Robinson, 16, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 9, and daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 2, with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

“Got ‘em again! 3 in 1 pic 😅#thankgodforfacetimes #onceinabluemoon” Hudson captioned the photo, which is pretty darn cute. Her oldest son is acting like a typical teen with his nose buried into his phone. Little sis looks on with absolute delight at whatever is going on during the call. And in true middle child fashion, Bingham looks slightly amused by the antics of his siblings, but also as though he would rather be someplace else.

Hudson is gracefully navigated co-parenting her children with ex-husband Chris Robinson, ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and current boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — at least in part by reminding herself that it’s about the kids, not about their parents. That’s a smart parenting cue she took from her mom, Goldie Hawn, who always was respectful when talking about her father, Bill Hudson.

“I think the one thing that I learned from my mom is that no matter what you’re feeling and no matter what — when I see my friends talking sh*t about their ex-spouses in front of their kids, I get so upset because they don’t recognize how much that affects their child and how resentful their child will become of them,” Hudson told Laura Wasser on the Divorce Sucks! podcast in 2019. “No matter what, I never heard a bad word about my father.”

That’s great parenting advice that has stood the test of time, and it clearly seems to be serving Hudson’s family well. All of the siblings appear to enjoy being together, and mom gets the opportunity to relish in these rare moments — she just has to be quick enough with the camera to capture them.

