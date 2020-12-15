Gwen Stefani’s First Reaction to Blake Shelton’s Engagement Ring Brought Her Family Running

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially engaged, and the more we hear about the story of how this country crooner got down on one knee, the sweeter it is. Having finally recovered from her surprise, Stefani is telling her side of the story — including how she almost accidentally ruined Shelton’s plan and her huge reaction to first seeing the engagement ring that brought her family running. On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Stefani tells host Clarkson that the moments leading up to his proposal were filled with chaos, but her reaction to the ring brought everything to a stop.

First, Stefani admits to Clarkson that she made things more difficult for Shelton by trying to cancel the trip to Oklahoma on which he eventually proposed. And once they were there (with several extended family members in tow), engagement was still far from Stefani’s mind.

“I was trying to get out of going back to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family. I’m like, ‘I think we should just cancel the trip,'” Stefani says. “Then we got it all together and we ended up going…Meanwhile, I guess Blake had had this ring like ready to go for a couple weeks.”

“I walked in and my son was sitting right by this fireplace and Blake basically was getting down on his knees to do a fire and he goes, ‘Hey, can you look in that cabinet over there and get me a fire starter?'” she continues. “So I open the cabinet and there was like a ring in a box and I was like: ‘AHHH! What? Are you serious?!'”

In fact, she screamed so loudly that she brought the rest of the family running in from around the house: “Everybody came running around and said they heard us screaming,” she recounts. “There was no video. My sister-in-law-to-be was just shooting pictures and that’s that photo that we put out.”

“Nobody knew,” she adds, except: “My dad knew because on my birthday he showed my dad and said he was gonna do it.”

It sounds like a perfect moment — even if there’s no video proof. And from the looks we’ve gotten at Stefani’s ring, we definitely would have screamed too.

