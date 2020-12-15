Is Dakota Johnson Engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ex?

Is Dakota Johnson engaged, or has she just been shopping? Either way, we definitely want to know more about that giant emerald ring she was spotted wearing on a shopping trip in West Hollywood. Johnson has been dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin since 2018, breaking up briefly in the summer of 2019 but appearing to reconcile shortly thereafter. The Fifty Shades star has been seen getting to know Martin’s family, which includes ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and their two kids, Apple and Moses Martin. So, did Martin and Johnson decide to tie the knot? Let’s see what the photos can tell us.

Even without the shock of a ring, these street snaps (see here and here) are worthy of commentary. Johnson’s long faux fur coat and grey sweats, messy bun and giant gem of a ring, is a perfect iteration of the style henceforth known as Pandemic Chic — AKA the pajamas you’ve worn for the past week with a little sparkle thrown on top.

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson MEGA.

And the ring itself: wow. Johnson has decidedly unique taste, as anyone who got a peek inside her home this summer will recall, and it’s fitting that she should have an engagement ring like no other , so this huge, diamond-set emerald certainly fits the bill. While her right hand has a few rings stacked across her fingers, her left hand wears the emerald alone, and the sheer size of the clear green stone is striking against her bare hand.

If Johnson and Martin are engaged, we bet Paltrow will know a lot sooner than we will as she welcomes a sister-in-law into the fold.

