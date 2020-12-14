Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant! Kate Middleton’s Sister Expecting Baby #2

Pippa Middleton is pregnant! Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa married her husband James Matthews in 2017, and the couple has since welcomed their first child, son Arthur, in October of the following year. Now, she and Matthews are expecting their second child together, Page Six has learned. And while this baby may not be royal, we imagine their royal cousins — Kate and Prince William’s kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — will be thrilled to learn about this new addition (think of all the playdate potential!)

A source close to the couple confirmed that Pippa and her husband couldn’t be happier about the news, especially among these trying times.

“Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year,” the source said. “The entire family is delighted.”

While Kate no doubt wishes she could be at her sister’s side, she and William have recently admitted that they’re still not sure what holiday plans will be possible given pandemic restrictions, and it may be that Kate will have to wait to congratulate her sister in person.

Earlier today, Pippa got into the holiday season by hopping on a video call with students from Mary Hare School, an institution for deaf children of which she’s an ambassador. Pippa gave out awards to students in continued support of the school’s fundraising efforts and as a chance to say hello to these young learners.

Well done to all our primary and secondary pupils who received awards today for their Christmas card designs from our Ambassador #PippaMiddleton

There is still time to buy packs of 12 cards for £5. Visit https://t.co/OZRT4kDnkO pic.twitter.com/ExbhlQiLhd — Mary Hare School (@maryhareschool) December 11, 2020

We can’t wait to see how Kate Middleton will congratulate her sister on the big news as the royal (and royal-adjacent) family gets a little big bigger.

