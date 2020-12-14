How does Kelly Clarkson mend a broken heart? As a musician, she’s sharing that there’s one therapeutic way to deal with it — through song, of course. Fans are going to get more insight on her divorce from music manager Brandon Blackstock on her upcoming album, because she’s writing about what she’s going through.

Clarkson revealed all of the details to guest Garth Brooks on The Kelly Clarkson Show by telling him that his song “The Dance” was getting her through the dark days. Discussing “shame and guilt” related to a marriage ending, she said that couldn’t quite nail down what she was feeling, but didn’t want to “crap on it” — her relationship, that is — just because it didn’t work out they way she wanted. Then, Brooks’ hit song came up on her playlist one day, and not only did the song speak to her, it inspired the talk show host to write her own story through music.

“I literally wrote this whole thing therapeutically for me, and it’s actually on my next album,” she told the country singer.

Like anyone going through a divorce, Clarkson has had to find her own way to process the grief of a marriage ending, especially since there are little ones and a complicated business history involved. She is always so refreshingly honest about her feelings and never hides what is and isn’t working for her — like the book that helped her realize she needed to end her marriage.

“I think a lot of people that go through such a devastating [thing], there’s a lot of grief and a lot of loss and change, especially when you have kids,” Clarkson explained. “All of the books were helpful, but it’s so funny, I guess because I’m a musician, but I was listening to ‘The Dance’… [and] I got the point.”

With lawsuits flying around between Clarkson, Blackstock, and father-in-law Narvel Blackstock’s Starstruck Management Group, there are a lot of hurt feelings, for sure. She hinted to her audience during a Q&A in November that the biggest lesson she’s learned in 2020 was about “being the best version” of herself and to make sure she’s surrounded “by people that also want to be the best version of themselves.” She elaborated that it’s “a good, common goal for everyone” because then everyone is on the same winning team.

That unity seems to have exited from Clarkson and Blackstock’s marriage, unfortunately, and she’s made no secret about her wounded feelings in the split. Her upcoming album might be her most emotionally raw one yet, because that’s Clarkson’s favorite love language: music.

