Nene Leakes Bares It All in a Sexy Lingerie Snap Praising Her ‘Circle’ as She Turns 53

Happy birthday, Nene Leakes! The Real Housewives of Atlanta powerhouse may not be returning to the reality show this season, but she’s making sure that we’re seeing plenty of her nonetheless as the Bravo series returns to air. In honor of her 53rd birthday, Nene posted a smoldering lingerie photo alongside a caption about learning who her true friends are — achieving the dual goal of reminding us that she looks amazing and throwing a teeny bit of shade on those Atlanta co-stars with whom she isn’t on good terms. RHOA is back: but can it really ever be back without the OG Ms. Leakes? In our minds, that’s the subtext of this pic.

“It has DEFINITELY been a different type of year but i am BLESSED, THRIVING AND SURVIVING!” Nene writes. “It took a longggggggg time for me to learn my circle but i finally got it. I choose this birthday to celebrate those who was ALWAYS celebrating me! I love you all. Stay blessed and prayed up! Happy BIRTHDAY to me! Sagittarius Energy all day babyyyyy.”

She shared a screenshot of an Insta story with ‘Sagittarius Energy’ written across a photo of the reality star is working the hell out of a blue and purple lingerie look. She shows off her rocking body in a lacy bra paired with a slip skirt, and the birthday wishes (and fire emojis) have rolled in. Sadly, though, former RHOA besties like Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille have yet to weigh in.

It’s always hard to let go of your favorite OG Housewives star. But whatever Nene does next, we’re sure she won’t leave us disappointed.

