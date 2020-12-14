Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Found a Happy Medium in Their Marriage

There’s been a lot of chatter about Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West this year, and that’s because a lot of the breakdown in communication happened right before our eyes. Kanye’s ongoing struggles with bipolar disorder are no laughing matter, and it’s Kim who has asked for compassion from fans after Kanye’s series of tweets in July.

That, along with his failed run for president, certainly seems to have tested their marriage big-time. And while there’s been speculation that divorce is an option, now it seems that the couple has found something that works better for them: simply living separate lives — at least for now. Kim is reportedly staying with their four kids — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1 — in Los Angeles while Kanye works on his music at his ranch in Wyoming. It’s a situation they are “content” with for now.

“Kim and Kanye are struggling to stay together as a couple and have for quite some time now,” a source told Hollywood Life. “It doesn’t seem like she’ll ever actually file for divorce, at least anytime soon. They really are living separate lives right now and have for a while.”

Things between the duo are apparently amicable enough for Kim to spend time with Kanye, but their romantic life is likely a bit cooler — at least from Kim’s perspective. Kanye “will always worship Kim” because “he loves her so much,” but his mental illness requires him to have “a team around him” at all times. The couple is content pursuing their projects in different locations and the kids are doing just fine with the co-parenting situation.

While that may not seem like the typical marital arrangement, it’s giving them both a bit of breathing room after a difficult 2020. A second source thinks this temporary pause in the marriage shouldn’t be looked at as a death sentence for the union — it’s making them realize how much they appreciate the life they’ve built together. Their marriage isn’t “a normal one,” but they do share a “soulmate type of love,” the insider told Hollywood Life. Kim wants Kanye to be happy and healthy, so she’s supporting his wish to live in the Midwest.

With the couple now six years into their marriage, it’s clear they’re still finding out what works best for them. It may be unconventional to most people, but Kim and Kanye are sticking with this happy medium in their relationship — and we wish them the best of luck.

