Halle Berry Is All Kinds of Loved Up in This Pic Wearing Nothing But a Van Hunt Tee

Halle Berry has posted The Picture: you know, the one you always hope to have in your back pocket in case your least favorite ex has an unexpected engagement announcement. In case anyone’s wondering how you’re doing with the news, they can head over to your profile to see The Picture: you, effortlessly hot, sublimely happy, and at least a little candid. Bonus points if a new romantic partner is implied — and my, my, my is Halle Berry checking all the boxes with her carefree new IG post. Wearing nothing but a Van Hunt tee (an oh-so-subtle nod to her new musician boo), Berry has a drink in her hand, a smile on her face, and a sun-kissed smoldering vibe that we’re pretty sure just comes from being her. This picture is a strongly-worded answer to anyone anyone asking the question “how’s Halle Berry doing these days?” And the answer is “better than ever.”

Berry’s black tee is topped off with a brown newsboy cap and what appears to be an old-fashioned in one hand, the other hand playfully flicking the air as she strikes a pose in front of a trailer door: “That time I was Saturday Swingin’ with my man @vanhunt,” she writes.

The Die Another Day star confirmed her romance with Van Hunt this winter after a few months of teasing her fans with cryptic photos of a new mystery man — in particular, his feet. But these days, it seems Berry is taking her love story out in the open, and we’re supportive of anything that puts a smile like that on her face.

