Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating another year around the sun! The author and new mama turned 31 years old today, and her husband Chris Pratt couldn’t help but gush about his wife in a new Instagram post. Though Schwarzenegger chose to keep most of her pregnancy journey private, Pratt’s IG collage shows never-before-seen photos of Schwarzenegger’s adorable baby bump. Also spotted in the photos is the first picture of the couple’s baby girl, Lyla, who was born in August. So, yes, Pratt’s latest extravaganza of a post includes baby bump pics, Lyla’s first snap, and a birthday tribute to Schwarzenegger. Big day for the Pratt family! Take a peek at Pratt’s sweet tribute below…

“Happy Birthday Sweetie! You have brought so much light into my life,” Pratt began his post. “I’m so glad to be home with you and Lyla. You’re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend.” Pratt, of course, shares his son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

His sweet tribute continued, “The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you.” If you just muttered an ‘Awww’ under your breath, you’re not alone. We love the supportive relationship the couple has (remember when Katherine went to bat for her husband during the ‘Worst Chris’ scandal?).

Of the six photos Pratt shared, two of them feature a glowing Schwarzenegger smiling and showing off her growing belly. But it’s the photo of baby Lyla that we’re absolutely loving. Though the couple chose to block the little one’s face with a cartoon Santa sticker, we do get a glimpse of Lyla Marie, held by her mother, wearing an adorable pink fuzzy outfit. It also seems as though the mother-daughter duo captured this sweet snap while Christmas tree shopping and we love the idea of Lyla tagging along to grab her first festive tree.

“Awww I love you ♥️” Schwarzenegger replied to Pratt’s post.

But our favorite comment on the post was this gem from one hilarious Instagrammer, “Your daughter looks just like Santa, I hope that means you are on the good list and get lots of presents this year!! 🎅🏻🎅🏻” Crying.

We have our fingers crossed we’ll see more pictures of baby Santa, err we mean, Lyla, on her first Christmas!

