Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Going to Be Ivanka Trump’s ‘Billionaire’s Bunker’ Neighbors

Looks like Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are going to have some new neighbors in Miami: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Earlier this year the couple made the move to Florida — renting Derek Jeter’s mansion in Tampa, in fact — after Brady announced he was leaving the New England Patriots and joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, Page Six reports that they’re making the move to the exclusive Indian Creek Island, also called “billionaire’s bunker,” permanent.

Brady and Bündchen reportedly spent more than $17 million on the property, but plan to demolish the current house and build their “dream house.” Their purchase comes just days after the news that Ivanka and Jared purchased a $30 million lot on the same elite gated Island, which features just 29 residences, in August. Of course, they won’t be the only high net worth famous folks on the property. (It is referred to as billionaire’s bunker after all!). In addition to Ivanka and Jared, the island is also home to Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima, Julio Iglesias, and Jeff Soffer. Brady and Bündchen will also be just a few minutes away from Trump’s sister-in-law Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner — who also recently made the move to the their own $23.5 million estate in Miami. Dinner party anyone?

Per the outlet, Brady and Bündchen are apparently architecture fanatics and love interior design. And when we said the couple is preparing their dream house, we meant it. The two have reportedly even been particular “about their doorknobs.”

A source told Page Six, “They like to build from the ground up. Look at their Brookline home, this will be like that.”

Hey, we’d like to build our dream house on a private waterfront. But we’ll just have to live vicariously through the billionaires till then!

Before you go, click here to see the biggest and most expensive celebrity homes.

