Heidi Klum Just Shared a New Selfie With Her Lookalike Mom & Daughter Leni

We’ve always thought that Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni were basically twins. Not only do the mother and daughter look alike — starting with the same long golden hair — but they share interests, too, as Leni has expressed interest in following in her supermodel mom’s footsteps. The mirror image of her mom, the 16-year-old made her stunning magazine cover debut on Vogue Germany. However, after seeing a new picture Heidi shared on Instagram, it seems like the twinning extends to a third generation of Klum women: Heidi’s mother Erna. That’s right. The lookalike photo shows that twinning is actually, well… tripleting? Take a peek at the photo below!

Posing with her mom and daughter during the Vogue cover shoot, Heidi wrote, “In the Studio with my M❤️M and @leniklum for @voguegermany”. The selfie shows that they all share a similar head of blonde hair, eyes, and noses — just to name a few. And Heidi and her mom’s smiles are practically identical.

We love that Erna was around to see her daughter and granddaughter stun on the cover of Vogue Germany. Talk about an unforgettable family experience! This isn’t the first time Heidi has shared a picture of her mom and daughter or taken them along to a business-related job, either.

“Bring your Mom and Child to work Day two #GNTM 🥰❤️❤️” Heidi wrote on Instagram while sharing a carousel of photos of the trio cozied up on their way to the Germany’s Next Top Model studio, where Heidi works as a host and judge.

We hope we see more photos of the trio together again soon — though we have a feeling we won’t have to wait long before Heidi shares another adorable snap, and Leni nabs another magazine cover.

