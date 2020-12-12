Flashback Friday and Throwback Thursday are basically the two best days on social media. Not only do we love participating on the days by sharing our own selfies, but we love seeing all the photos from the archives of our favorite celebs. The most recent stars to post their old snaps? Cindy Crawford and Jon Bon Jovi. Not only did Crawford share the sweetest retro photo, but the duo reminded us all of one very important thing: they made a Christmas music video together. Whether reading this suddenly unlocked a hidden memory or you never knew about this holiday gem, trust us, you’ll be playing this on repeat soon enough.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of herself with the singer, Crawford wrote, “That time of year again 🎄❤️ #FBF BTS with @jonbonjovi shooting “Please Come Home For Christmas” with our friend @herbritts (in support of @bestbuddies)!” Can we talk about how effortlessly gorgeous the supermodel looks here?! Honorable mention: Bon Jovi’s golden locks. We can practically feel the silkiness through our screens.

The two partnered up for Bon Jovi’s cover of the song “Please Come Home For Christmas” and it was for a good cause: to support Best Buddies, a nonprofit organization for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Seeing Crawford’s post clearly made Bon Jovi feel nostalgic, not to mention in the holiday spirit, and he in turn shared a clip of the 1992 music video where Crawford and Bon Jovi can be seen cozied up in front of their Christmas tree and stockings. “Thanks for pulling this one out of the archives, @cindycrawford! #FBF,” the singer wrote.

On the Instagram video, many fans shared their thoughts, which can pretty much all be summed up by this one comment: “I’ve always wanted to be Cindy, but never as much as in that video😂❤️.” Ditto, friend. Ditto.

In response to Bon Jovi’s post, Crawford commented, “We were kids, but a great day for a great cause!”

OK, we’re watching the entire steamy video — and adding this song to our Christmas music playlist ASAP.

