Elle Macpherson Poses With Her Lookalike Sons on the Cover of French Elle

Is there some kind of instant-model gene that our fave celebs possess that the rest of us don’t? As Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni proved on the recent cover of German Vogue, the model-gorgeous gene is clearly in these famous folks’ DNA. The latest supermodel to pose on a magazine cover alongside her kids is Elle Macpherson, who appeared on French Elle alongside her lookalike sons Arpad Flynn Busson, 22, and Aurelius Cy Busson, 17. The trio looks stunning — and Macpherson’s sons have clearly gotten their mother’s genes in more ways than one.

Furthering the whole “family affair” vibe is the fact that the cover — one of several shot for the magazine’s 75th anniversary issue — was photographed by Macpherson’s ex-husband, famed photographer Gilles Bensimon. Macpherson stuns in a sheer, deep V-neck dress, with her boys right beside her in decidedly more casual black long sleeved shirts. Bensimon captioned his post of the cover, “#feelslikemyfirstcover.”

The supermodel mama also shared the cover on her own Instagram, writing, “I began my career nearly 40 years ago working with French Elle and @gilles_bensimon. Today, the release of this image, an homage to family with our sons @cyfly08 @cybusson is momentous. Not because it’s the cover of an iconic magazine, but because it’s a celebration of long lasting evolving relationships, friendships, family, love and life. ❤️” She continued to thank Bensimon for his part in capturing her family “so beautifully” and Elle for including them in their 75-anniversary issue.

This cover was special from start to finish. Her son Aurelius also explained what the cover meant to their family on his Instagram, “Elle, especially French Elle, is a magazine that has held a very special place in all of our hearts.”

While the brothers undoubtedly look similar to their mother (let’s take a peek at Arpad and Elle’s glowing matching smiles again) it’s remarkable how much the two resemble each other as well. Elle shares her sons with her ex-fiancé, Arpad Busson. As Macpherson said, these images will last a lifetime and they are priceless. As wonderful as it is for her to see the photo, it is just as amazing for us to be able to reflect on her incredible career and the passing of the modeling torch to her children.

