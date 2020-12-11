Janet Jackson is feeling the love for her friends and family these days, and even though none of us can gather as we’d like to, she’s still doing all she can to make sure they know how much they’re appreciated. Though older brother Jermaine Jackson may be 12 years older than Janet, that doesn’t mean they don’t have a tight brother-sister bond, and it seems like Janet was getting a little nostalgic while looking back on old family pictures. She couldn’t resist sharing a rare throwback family photo of herself and Jermaine in honor of her brother’s 65th birthday, and tiny toddler Janet with her teen brother is pretty irresistibly adorable.

“Jermaine, I luv u and miss u much. Sending u so much luv today 🤗😘,” Janet wrote, and many fans were quick to chime in with how much they loved this peek at young Janet and Jermaine, as well as wishing Jermaine a happy birthday.

In October, Janet — the youngest of all the Jackson siblings — wished another older brother a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing a more recent pic of herself hugging brother Randy Jackson and sending him love. While Janet has opened up about difficulties in her childhood associated with being raised in a family of musicians and the high-pressure expectations she was born into, it’s clear it hasn’t broken her bond to her siblings.

The Jackson family has been around for so many eras, it can be hard to remember where they start — but this pic of tiny Janet is a good reminder.

