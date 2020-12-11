Karlie Kloss & Ivanka Trump Might Be Closer Friends Than We Think

It’s no secret that Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump sit on different sides of the political fence. Kloss, married to Joshua Kushner, has stuck by her liberal ideals while Ivanka, married to Jared Kushner, has served as a senior White House official in her father Donald Trump’s administration. That has led to what appears to be a rather awkward relationship, but the friendship could grow closer now that both couples are moving to Miami.

Ivanka and Jared recently purchased a $30 million lot on the super swanky Indian Creek Island in Miami, and Kloss and her husband bought their own $23.5 million estate only minutes away from them. So is this might a sign that fences are being mended now that President Trump lost the election and the couples don’t have to worry about their political differences being the awkward topic of conversation over holiday dinners?

It’s not like Ivanka hasn’t tried to show her support to her sister-in-law before. She was exuberant about Kloss and Joshua’s engagement, for example, and we’ve seen Twitter posts from Ivanka cheering on Kloss during the premiere of Project Runway. Interestingly, though, we haven’t seen Ivanka publicly congratulate Kloss outright on her pregnancy — the closest she’s come is “liking” a tweeted photo of Kloss cradling her baby bump — so read into that what you will. We also don’t know if any of Ivanka’s public messages have been warmly received. Karlie has talked about the political wedge driven between the two couples as “hard” to British Vogue.

“I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with, and that have guided me throughout my life,” she said.

With the election behind them and Kloss expecting her first child with Joshua, she could be looking to her sister-in-law for advice, support, and friendship during this time. Ivanka certainly has experience in that area as the mom of three kids — daughter Arabella Rose, 9, and sons Joseph Frederick, 7, and Theodore James, 4. We hope it would also be important for the cousins to get to know each other — and we know, that’s always easier when the parents get along.

With Kloss and Joshua’s new 24,860-square-foot, eight-bedroom mansion ready to move in — yes, they even bought the furniture — maybe they can host Ivanka and Jared while their new home is being built? It might be a lot to ask out of a friendship that’s been difficult for so many years, but it could also be a hopeful sign.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest and most expensive celebrity homes.

