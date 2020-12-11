Kelly Clarkson Accuses Ex Brandon Blackstock of Fraud & This Divorce Just Got Uglier

If you thought Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce couldn’t get any messier, well, you were wrong. Though Clarkson has declined to share many details about why they’re divorcing, out of a desire to protect her children, a lot has been made public throughout a series of court documents. The last update on the paper trail was Blackstock’s request for $5.2 million in annual support from the singer, according to TMZ. And per the publication, things have now taken yet another twist: Clarkson recently filed a legal claim that her soon-to-be ex, who was also her personal manager, defrauded her out of millions — and she wants her hard-earned money back.

In September, when the couple filed for divorce, Blackstock’s father Narvel sued his son’s ex-wife for $1.4 million, stating that she owed his company, Starstruck Management Group, for unpaid management fees. Just a few weeks ago, the singer claimed that because her ex-husband and former father-in-law acted as unlicensed talent agents, they, in turn, violated the California Labor Code. The Voice coach worked with Narvel under Starstruck Management Group for 13 years, so we can only imagine that we’re talking about a pretty high amount.

Starstruck’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told TMZ, “The labor petition conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times. While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record.”

Freedman continued to tell the publication he thought it was unfortunate that Clarkson is “attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due” and owed to the management group in an effort to “achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”

We feel for Clarkson, who recently revealed to author Glennon Doyle that Doyle’s book, Untamed, helped her realize that she needed to end her 6-year marriage. No divorce is easy — especially one’s that is getting messier by the day.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

