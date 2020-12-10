Heidi Klum’s Lookalike Daughter Leni Klum Is All Grown Up on This Stunning Vogue Cover

Wow! Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum has made her modeling aspirations known for a little while now, but the 16-year-old was still far from in the public eye — until now. On a stunning new Vogue Germany cover (Leni’s first-ever magazine cover), the teen and her model mom look like twins in matching oversized jewel-toned pantsuits, that trademark blonde Klum hair falling across both their shoulders like windswept manes. As Heidi plants a kiss on her daughter’s cheek, Leni is staring down the camera with all the confidence of a supermodel in the making, and that’s exactly what it seems like she’ll be.

Mom Heidi is equally convinced that teen daughter Leni is headed for greatness, as she writes in a sweet letter gushing over her daughter’s talents and resilience on Instagram.

“I am so proud of you. And not because this is the path you chose. I know that no matter what path you choose, it will be your own,” she writes. “You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You are no Mini-Me. And I’m happy for you that now you can show the world who YOU are.”

While Leni may be no Mini-Me when it comes to her goals and who she is, there’s no denying the strong Klum resemblance passed down here. And as the model herself points out, a Vogue Germany cover is hardly a bad place to start out.

“I am sure that you’re entering an exciting time. Vogue is the best start in this career you dream of,” she writes. “And even as it’s hard for me to let you go out into the world, I will always do everything to make sure you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your Mama!”

