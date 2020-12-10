Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mom Adrienne Is a Serious Stunner at 67 in This New Gym Pic

If you watched Olivia Jade Giannulli’s Red Table Talk this week, then I don’t need to tell you that Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother Adrienne Banfield Norris is one tough cookie. In what were arguably the most interesting moments of the episode, Norris took Olivia Jade (and to some extent her co-hosts) to task for highlighting the struggles of someone so privileged amid the devastation 2020 has brought about. But today, Norris showed off her tough side in a new way — with a smoking hot gym pic that us doing a serious double-take. While the caption suggested that Norris doesn’t feel she’s at the top of her fitness game right now, all we saw was a six-pack in this gorgeous new photo. Norris may be lamenting her “new normal” at age 67, but we (and her fans) aren’t seeing anything but a win.

Norris posed at home in front of the mirror to snap this mirror pic before hitting a workout, holding an ab roller and some resistance bands in one hand. And she looks so good that I’m only slightly embarrassed to admit that I too have purchased an ab roller and resistance bands since first seeing the photo.

“This foot has kept me out of the gym. Now looking more than just ‘full’ in the middle,” she wrote. “At 67 this may b my new normal, but Im fittin’ to see what I can do about that right now🤷🏽‍♀️. Have a gr8t day! Wear a 😷.”

Excellent advice across the board, and — self-deprecation aside — a gorgeous model of fitness at any age.

