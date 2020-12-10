Kelly Ripa Shared a Steamy Pic of Getting Into Bed With Mark Consuelos

Long-distance relationships have reached a completely different definition this year, as Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos can attest. After months of not being able to see each other in person because of work schedules and quarantine travel restrictions, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star and her husband finally reunited last week. Consuelos had been filming Riverdale in Vancouver while Ripa and her kids stayed home in New York. And while other celebs are showing off their best holiday decor, Ripa showed off the creative way she’ll be able to keep her husband close whenever he’s gone: a pillow with a picture of a shirtless Consuelos on it. Yup, Consuelos is wearing nothing but black briefs. Personally, we think it’s a genius trick. Hey, a girl’s got to do what a girl’s got to do! Take a peek at the amazing throw pillow below.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Ripa thanked the shop that made her custom home decor, Vista Print. In addition to the image, the TV personality got even cheekier by including a snippet of the ultimate steamy song: Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

Look, all we’re saying is can you really blame her? Before last week the couple had not seen each other IRL since August. And while we imagine Ripa is snuggling with the real thing right now, Consuelos will still have a place on her bed whether or not he’s physically there.

Ripa and Consuelos share three children together, and just a couple of days ago Ripa revealed the family’s 2020 holiday card.

“Behold the card🎄🎄🎄We wish you health, happiness and a break from 2020. Back of the card says it all” wrote Ripa on Instagram.

We’re so glad that Ripa and Consuelos have finally reunited. And talk about some killer pillow talk…

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out this gallery of enduring (and inspiring!) celebrity marriages: