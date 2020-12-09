Tarek El Moussa Calling Heather Rae Young’s Co-Star ‘Stupid’ Isn’t Sitting Well With Us

Yikes. Tarek El Moussa had a few words to say about Heather Rae Young’s Selling Sunset co-star Christine Quinn recently, and let’s just say they were not the nicest. In a new episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, El Moussa called Quinn out for the “shitty things” she’s said about his relationship with Young. In fact, the couple even hinted that the real estate agent will be left off the guest list for their wedding and isn’t welcome in their lives.

When asked during the podcast which of Heather’s Selling Sunset co-stars would be receiving invitations, Young explained that the pandemic has changed the dynamic of her relationships with most of her co-stars. Though she listed keeping in touch with most of her castmates, Quinn was notably absent.

That’s when things got ugly and El Moussa got brutal. “Christine has a big mouth,” he said. “She said some shitty things about us. And that’s about it. We’re not really interested in dealing with her nonsense.”

Adding more fuel to the fire, he continued, “Listen, just because she’s never been famous before and she doesn’t know how it works, she doesn’t have to talk. It just makes her look stupid.” Harsh much?

So what exactly were the comments that got El Moussa this mad? It has to do with paparazzi photos. The Flip or Flop star’s retorts were made after Quinn claimed the couple were calling paparazzi on themselves. “I’ve been on TV for 10 years. I’ve been through a public divorce. I couldn’t get away from the paparazzi,” he said.

It was only when El Moussa half-heartedly joked that Young was telling him to “shut-up” that he took walked back his comments and said that there was no “bad blood” between them.

Young then shared her own side of things in a much more composed tone than her fiancé, saying, “Of course people are interested in our lives. He hadn’t been with another woman in four and a half years. Of course they’re going to be interested in another reality star dating a reality star.”

Whether or not there was drama between the three reality stars, it doesn’t really sit right with us that El Moussa would talk this negatively about someone Young works with — and is bound to see again sometime soon.

