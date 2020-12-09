Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Christmas Tree Looks Downright Dangerous to Decorate

O Christmas tree, o Christmas tree! We always love seeing how our fave celebs decorate for the holidays. If you’re looking for the boldest and most, er, interesting decorations (sorry, Kim Kardashian) look no further than holy grail of Christmas decor: Instagram. The latest celebrity to unveil a totally over-the-top festive look? Country couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The couple showed pictures of their ginormous tree and trust us, it’s bigger than you’re thinking right now. Take a peek below!

OK, we just wanna put it out there that McGraw needs a lesson on ladder safety ASAP (kidding). But seriously, that’s one way to get our anxiety level up. We can’t even imagine what Hill must feel like watching her husband casually perched so high up, though McGraw has a different theory on his wife’s true intentions.

“A: Santa’s lead flying reindeer B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas” McGraw cheekily wrote on Instagram. In the pictures, McGraw can be seen adding the finishing touches to his beautiful tree. There’s no denying it’s stunning, but at what cost?!

We weren’t the only ones who felt like their heart was beating out of their chest while scrolling through the Instagram carousel. One user commented, “It’s beautiful but the way my anxiety is set up… 😂😫😫” While another wrote, “Wow! Dangerous, but beyond gorgeous!”

We couldn’t agree more. We definitely won’t be following in McGraw’s footsteps in terms of Christmas tree height, but the decorations and ornaments on the tree truly are beautiful.

We’re going to go ahead and say the McGraw family won Christmas this year — that is, unless someone else swoops in with an even higher tree.

