Kelly Ripa’s 3 Kids Are Glowing in This Year’s Family Holiday Card

Kelly Ripa had the right idea when it came to her family’s holiday card this year — she made sure to give 2020 a swift kick in the butt on the way out the door. The card features Ripa’s three children with husband Mark Consuelos — Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17 — but also includes a cheeky, so-perfect-for-this-year message.

The front image on the Christmas card shows their kids casually dressed in neutral tones and linked arm in arm. Joaquin looks directly at the camera with a happy grin, Lola shyly smiles downward, and Michael proudly looks at the horizon as a golden sunbeam shines down on them. The couple’s children are positively glowing — and the message on the front simply states, “Happy Holidays, The Consuelos Family, Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.“

The back of the card is where all of the sass begins. Kelly and Mark’s sons have their backs to the camera — only Lola turns toward the camera with a mischievous grin. Her knowing glance opens the door for the snarkiest holiday message that speaks to all of us, “See ya 2020.”

Ripa leaned right into her thoughts about 2020 in her IG post’s caption, as well. She wrote, “Behold the card🎄🎄🎄We wish you health, happiness and a break from 2020. Back of the card says it all ✌🏼🤞🏼.” We couldn’t agree more.

After the entire Consuelos family spent the early days of the pandemic in the Caribbean, the holidays will be “a reunion” for Ripa and her brood, she exclusively told SheKnows. Consuelos was filming Riverdale in Vancouver, Canada, and had to remain there all fall due to the country’s strict COVID measures. That will make Christmas a true celebration for the family — but Ripa’s also reflecting on what everyone has gone through over the last nine months. “It has made us appreciate things on a way different level,” she says.

Even so, we can’t help but laugh at the family’s holiday card. (Last year’s, too!) Let’s hope the message is received loud and clear: Take a hike, 2020 — and here’s the good things we hope 2021 has to offer.

