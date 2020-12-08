Madonna’s First-Ever Tattoo Is a Sweet Tribute to Her 6 Kids

Madonna is hardly known for holding back when it comes to self-decoration — so, many of her longtime fans were surprised to see a pic of the icon in a tattoo parlor today. Not because it seemed out of character for the singer to be inking up, but because she revealed this was in fact her first-ever tattoo, fully unsettling our impression of Madonna as a multi-tatted star. Nonetheless! The first tattoo is here, it’s dainty, it’s fabulous, and it’s an adorable tribute to her six kids Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere. Madonna didn’t explicitly reveal that the tattoo was for them, to be clear. But it took her fans about five seconds to crack the code.

“Inked for The Very First Time,” Madonna wrote on Twitter, paraphrasing her hit song “Like a Virgin” and adding the hashtag #family. She shares four pictures of the tattooing process, and the final result: six letters stamped out on her wrist, each representing the initial of one of her kids.

We’re loving the recent trend of stars honoring their kids with tattoos, like Sophie Turner’s little “W” for baby Willa or John Legend’s recent tattoo honoring the baby he lost with Chrissy Teigen. In Madonna’s case, it’s one more way she can keep her kids close to her always, and we couldn’t think of a better pick for a first tattoo.

Maybe she’s still feeling the love from their Thanksgiving, or maybe she’s wanted this ink for years and finally took the plunge. Either way, we’ll be eager to see if the tattoo bug catches her…and what she might want to get next.

