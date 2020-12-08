Chrissy Teigen’s Spanx Pic Got Some Seriously NSFW Attention From John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has been slowly returning to her vivacious social media self after the heartbreaking revelation that she’d suffered a pregnancy loss this fall. With incredible vulnerability, Teigen and husband John Legend have navigated their grief and recovery — and we have to say that this latest eye-popping interaction is the best proof we’ve seen yet that they’re feeling more like themselves. First, we have Teigen’s perfectly irreverent Instagram snap of herself completely untouched sitting cross-legged on the floor in high-waisted Spanx underwear and giving her pup a big ole smooch. “F*ck it!” the caption reads. And Legend simply couldn’t resist.

In a move that may put Legend in serious contention for best social media presence this year (he’ll lose to Teigen, but it’s okay), he commented: “Don’t mind if I do,” on Teigen’s bare-it-all snap.

Her response? “Hoooooooooooly sh*t dude !!!!!!!!”

Where do we even begin with why this filled our hearts with joy? First of all, so many women have already commented on Teigen’s post thanking her for sharing an unfiltered, unedited look at a real woman’s body, wearing clothes that one would reasonably lounge around in, instead of yet another “aspirational” celeb pic in which their daily life looks like a magazine spread at all times.

“It’s magical seeing women raw and unfiltered. Keep on being you, it’s so real and refreshing,” one woman wrote.

“Normalize normal bodies!! 💞💞 Thanks for showing your true self 💞,” another added.

And then there’s Legend, sailing in to remind Teigen that not only does the entire internet find her beautiful and inspiring exactly how she is, but her husband also finds her downright bangable, granny panties and all. Teigen may have her army of fans ready to let her know how she’s changed their lives, but she also has Legend letting her know that he finds her just as sexy today as the day he met her. And also, he’s happy to take her to poundtown anytime.

If that’s not a supportive husband, then what is?

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

