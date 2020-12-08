Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Are Actually Twins in This New Holiday Photo

Reese Witherspoon sure has figured out that she has a lookalike daughter, and she’s milking it for everything it’s worth. 21-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe has been growing up into her mom’s mini-me for years now, but jeez — this latest holiday photo of the two in matching Draper James Christmas sweaters has us shook. Ava looks strikingly more like her mom every day, but when you put them next to each other smiling in red lipstick, it’s hard to not just see two Reeses staring back.

Reese was the first to admit that this twinning moment didn’t happen by pure coincidence. “Ok. It’s 💯 true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater…. but isn’t it CUTE??!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Both women are dressed up in Reese’s brand Draper James, with mom in a Lipstick Red Puff Sleeve Sweater in Fairisle and Ava in a Magnolia White Puff Sleeve Sweater in Fairisle. And as one commenter points out, pretty much the only thing that enables us to tell them apart is the fact that Reese helpfully tagged her daughter in the pic.

At 21, Ava is just three years younger than Reese was in her iconic role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde — and with that pointed chin and those dimples and big blue eyes, we’re seeing more than a little of the law school prodigy in her face already. It’s clear that mom gets a big kick out of posing with her young lookalike, but with a mom as gorgeous as Reese, we’re sure Ava doesn’t mind the comparison either.

