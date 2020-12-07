Nicole Kidman is the Latest Celeb Entertaining Us With an Elf on the Shelf Meme

Nicole Kidman is the latest celebrity to join in on the Elf on the Shelf meme that’s sweeping its way through the celebrity set in Hollywood. Stars are tagging their friends on social media to join in on the most hilariously absurd trend of photoshopping a famous person or character on their shoulder. We know it sounds crazy, but it’s totally perfect for the nutty 2020 we’ve all endured.

The original meme started when someone out there on the internet created a photo of Garcelle Beauvais in a chic, yellow-feathered outfit sitting on Pharell Williams’ shoulder — get it? — “Garcelle On Pharell.” Garcelle reposted the meme and that’s when Elizabeth Banks jumped in with a photo of Forrest Gump sitting on her shoulder. She captioned the post, “I know you’ve all heard of Elf on a Shelf, but have you heard of… ” Yep, you guessed it, “Hanks on Banks.”

Now that you get the idea, it’s fun to see Kidman get in on the act. She picked a photo of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger wearing multi-colored pants and a red-fringed jacket while sitting in a yoga pose. The Undoing star gave away the punchline writing, “I raise you one ‘Mick on a Nic.'” We will forgive her for spoiling the guessing-game aspect because she sweetly said, “Love seeing everyone have a little holiday fun.”

Other celebs who have joined in on the latest social media craze include Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Gal Gadot, and Mark Ruffalo. Witherspoon had a famous movie musical in mind when she put both Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski on her shoulder for “Grease On Reese.” Washington picked a high-fashion editorial photo of herself next to Katy Perry, dressed in a blue-and-white-checked outfit with two oversized bows and a clown nose. The contrast of the outfits makes the photo even more absurd for “Perry on Kerry.”

While the trend hasn’t crossed over to regular folks like us, we certainly appreciate the stars keeping us entertained in the middle of a pandemic. It also has to bring a laugh to all of the parents who are trying to think of elaborate antics for their Elf on the Shelf to get into while their children are peacefully sleeping in bed. Somehow this meme is taking away all of the pressures of the holiday season and giving us a good belly laugh.