Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Is Revealing New Details of the College Admissions Scam

Lori Loughlin may be wrapping up her prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal that rocked the US in April 2019, but her daughter Olivia Jade’s role in this story may just be starting out. While Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were far from the only parents discovered to have paid bribes and otherwise conspired to help their daughters gain admission into prestigious universities, their case has received particular interest both because of the scale of the bribe (a whopping $500K) and the detail that they falsified documents and images claiming their daughters were crew team recruits to USC. (Neither daughter is, in reality, a rower.) Given the suspicion that Olivia Jade and sister Isabella Rose in fact posed for those falsified crew photos, many have suggested that Loughlin’s daughters were in on the scam from the beginning — and Jade has finally found the right home to tell her side of the story.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk is the new home (and obvious choice) for Jade’s confessional, which will air in full tomorrow on Facebook Watch. After a year and a half of swirling rumors, trial dates, and now, both of her parents serving out their prison sentences, Jade is coming forward to explain what happened in her own words: what she knew, what she’s learned, and what it all means.

“I’ve watched the show and I think you guys are all amazing and it feels really safe,” Jade says of the show in her promo video, “but it also feels honest and it feels like we’re going to all lay it out here and it’s going to be an open conversation.”

Jada Pinkett, who co-hosts the show with daughter Willow Smith, certainly considers Red Table Talk to be hallowed ground for difficult conversations, having revealed the details of her own affair with August Alsina to husband Will Smith on the show earlier that year. In fact, this year may have become the year that “taking yourself to the table” became a well-traveled path for stars with some explaining to do. And with the silence Jade’s been carefully keeping all year, and her parents’ legal troubles slowly moving into the rearview, there’s never been a better time for her to take the stage.

