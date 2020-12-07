For the Kardashians, Christmas is a full-out, major affair in their household. No expense seems to be spared when it comes to holiday decorations, gift-giving, and of course, their famous Christmas Eve party. In Los Angeles, it’s the party to score an invite to — it’s how you know whether you are in or out with the Kardashian clan. But well… 2020 is rewriting history this year because this year’s Kardashian Christmas party is canceled, and it was Khloé Kardashian who broke the news on Twitter on Dec. 6.

It started with an innocent tweet from a fan who asked, “okay Khloé u doing the annual Kardashian’s Christmas party this year?”

The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 🥺I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

The response from Khloé probably broke the hearts of every social media influencer hoping that this was the year they made the Kardashian list. “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA,” she wrote. “So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

Wait, hold up. Is this the same family that just threw a massive 40th birthday party for Kim Kardashian on a private island in October? We’re pretty sure the pandemic was going on then, too.

Khloé defended her family’s decision during an appearance on The Ellen Show by claiming that the islanders were “grateful” the Kardashians brought approximately 25 people because it was “their first party or guest that they’ve had in months.” The idea that COVID could have also decimated the health of the servers working the event didn’t seem to factor into the family’s thought process. They only “felt really good” because the money they brought to the island allowed the employees to “pay their bills or do stuff for their family.”

Sure, stimulating the economy is a great idea when you have the means, but there are better ways to keep people safe and spend money at the same time during a pandemic. The optics of the party and the tone-deaf response only served to strengthen the blowback from fans and social media. That’s why we’re guessing a Christmas Eve party cancellation probably weighed heavily on their minds.

Even if guests supposedly quarantined and the Kardashians spent money on rapid testing before a holiday party, any sort of extravagance in a year where many Americans suffered so many losses would have been tone-deaf — especially the second time around. Khloé shared on social media that they are paring down more than usual. She tweeted there would be “no Christmas photos,” but we already know that the family is still lavishly decorating their homes — even if we don’t understand Kim’s all-white Whoville decor.

I am so over 2020! (Says everyone) Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so fucking fire! Covid better be gone by next Christmas — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

We’ll see if the Kardashians have truly learned their lesson on privilege, but the Christmas Eve party cancellation is only a temporary one — Khloé is promising that next year’s celebration will be “so f**king fire” and everyone will be clamoring for that coveted invite again.

