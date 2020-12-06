Sienna Miller Was in Shock When Ex Fiancé Jude Law Cheated on Her

It was in 2005 when Sienna Miller’s life took an unexpected turn after tabloids exposed that her then-fiancé Jude Law had cheated on her with his children’s nanny. When the news broke out about the affair, the actress was performing in a production of Shakespeare’s play As You Like It on the West End. Despite the harsh press and the nasty words circulating about her, Miller continued to get on stage every night and do what she loved to do: act. Years later, the British actress got candid about her experience in a new interview with The Daily Beast, and it’s clear that the emotions are still very fresh in her mind.

“That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I’ll ever have to experience,” she told the publication. “Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do,” Miller added.

Miller and Law first met on the set of the film Alfie and were engaged on Christmas Day 2004. Miller ended the relationship amid the scandal the following year but reconciled their relationship once more in 2009, only to split again in 2011.

Since the actress continued to perform during this time, she explained to The Daily Beast that her choice to do so added to the level of torment she received from the media, “And the other thing was, it was at the height of all that paparazzi madness, and in London where there was an epidemic of bad behavior. They knew where I would be every night.”

Now as Miller reflects on that period of her life, she admits that she blocked out a lot of these moments. “There’s a whole six weeks of that experience that I don’t remember. I have no recollection of it,” she said. “People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don’t remember. I was in so much shock over it all. And I’d really just begun. I was only 23. But if you get through that, you feel like you can get through anything.”

As for how the actress survived and managed to make a comeback? She chalks it up to her resilience. She recalled in her talk with the publication, “There were moments where it came close to making me really feel crazy, and it was incredibly aggressive. The way I managed it was to get really litigious, start suing. I secretly recorded paparazzi on a lighter that was a camera.”

Ultimately, it is thanks to her courage in fighting back against the hostile paparazzi that Miller made it through. “There was so much noise that it was hard to think straight and focus on my work, which I always took very seriously,” she told The Daily Beast, “It ate everything else. I look back on it and wonder how I did get through it—but I did.”

