Did Selena’s Husband Throw Shade on Her Brother in His Reaction to the Netflix Series?

It has been a few days since Selena: The Series, based on the life and legacy of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, released on Netflix. While critic reviews have been pouring in there’s one review that devoted Selena fans have been waiting for: her husband Chris Pérez. Pérez (who is played by actor Jesse Posey in the series) and Selena married in 1992, three years before her untimely death, and was the guitarist in her band Selena y Los Dinos. Despite the couple’s close bond, there’s been heavy tension between Pérez and Selena’s family since her death. In 2016, Selena’s father went as far as to file a lawsuit against Pérez. Though the late singer’s husband confirmed he was not involved or consulted ahead of the Netflix series’ release, he expressed his thoughts in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post. In the caption, fans noticed what they believe is subtle shade towards Selena’s brother.

“Alright so, here is my take on this,” Pérez began his caption, “I loved her music even before I joined the band.”

He continued, “I was intrigued by the fact that her brother had his name on everything as producer. Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes. Her dad ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio. I learned so much by taking on their guitar player Roger Garcia’s parts and doing my best to stretch it even further.”

“They had a girl drummer that laid it DOWN (Suzette really is a badass). Joe and Pete brought the ‘extra’ and added a whole other dimension PLUS Pete wrote amazing lyrics….and they sounded HEAVY. I will forever respect the band and the people involved in it. I hope you guys enjoy this series,” Pérez ended his post.

Evidently, the late singer’s husband chose to focus his comment on the musical aspect of Selena’s life and story. But fans couldn’t help but dissect his carefully chosen words for her brother and father (who were the only to not mentioned by name) in his post.

The comments are flooded with praise for his “classy” response with one user writing, “Chris, what a classy response. I wish you all of the success and joy that you deserve in life and that good things will always come towards you.”

While many others shared their own distaste for Selena’s family and their treatment of Pérez, “Not watching. I don’t feel like supporting her family constantly exploiting her especially the way they have treated you. ✌🏼”

After releasing his best-selling book To Selena, with Love about the couple’s life together in 2012, Pérez attempted to produce his own TV series based on Selena. However, the TV series was ultimately blocked by his former father-in-law, who filed a lawsuit stating he had no rights to proceed based on Selena’s estate. USA Today reported the lawsuit was dismissed and settled in 2019.

In the end, Selena and Pérez shared an incredible love story and we’re happy to see that he supports the new Netflix series.

Before you go, click here to see the best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.

