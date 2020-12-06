Vanessa Bryant Is Making Sure Baby Bianka Feels the Love from Her Late Father and Sister

It’s been nearly 11 months since the world felt the tragic loss of Gianna and Kobe Bryant and mourned alongside the Bryant family. Since Kobe’s death, his wife Vanessa Bryant has had to grieve while raising her three surviving daughters Natalia, Bianka, and baby Capri. The powerhouse mama has done an excellent job in making sure her daughters feel loved every day. In honor of Bianka’s birthday, Bryant shared a touching tribute onto her Instagram — and made sure her daughter continued to feel the love from her late father and sister.

Vanessa, who made her Instagram private in the months after Kobe and Gianna’s death, shared a loving message to Bianka on the platform. She captioned her post: “Happy 4th Birthday Bianka! We love you sooooooo much. You bring so much sunshine to our days.”

She ended her post to her daughter by signing on behalf of the entire Bryant family, “God bless you baby girl. Love, Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and Koko.”

In another birthday post for Bianka, Natalia shared a carousel of sweet pictures with a loving message as well. Pictured in the first snap is the duo posing next to their late sister Gianna.

“Happy Birthday B.B Kiddo 🌟 Four Years Old Already….Such A Big Girl Now!” Natalia wrote.

Since the passing of Kobe, former Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his wife have been spending tons of quality time with the Bryant family. The two were so close that Kobe actually named Gasol as the godfather of his children. Gasol, who welcomed his newborn in September, honored Giana by naming his own daughter Elisabet Gianna Gasol.

The former Lakers player shared his own tribute for 4-year-old Bianka today on his Instagram page.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest, cutest and funniest 4 year old in the world!!,” wrote Gasol on Instagram. “We love you so much B.B.!! 🎂❤️”

Before you go, click here to pay tribute to all of the celebrities we’ve lost in 2020.

