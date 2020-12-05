Sophie Turner Posts Never-Before-Seen Baby Bump Photo

OK, honestly, what’s not to love about a good ole celebrity baby bump picture? The expecting mamas are stunning and glowy all while they grow an actual human inside of them — which is pretty magical if you ask us. So every time we spot a growing bump on our favorite celebs, we’re thrilled. Hey, in 2020, we’ll take our joy where we can find it. Sophie Turner kept most of her pregnancy private before welcoming her baby girl Willa to the world back in July. In fact, it was months after Turner gave birth that the new mama shared her first baby bump pic. While we still have yet to see a picture of baby Willa, the Games of Thrones star shared another throwback of her pregnant belly on her Instagram — and it is so precious.

Sharing a carousel of five photos on Instagram, Turner captioned her post: “Felt like we needed some content on this page… enjoy these throwbacks.”

The throwback photo dump includes snaps of her and husband Joe Jonas along with the photo in question (the fourth photo in the carousel) a mirror selfie holding her bump. Turner’s baby bump selfie is so wholesome and pure. We love that Jonas made an appearance as the proud parents pose for a quick snap.

Of course, the photos Turner shared were met with much love, and her comment section went wild at the sight of the adorable content. One user wrote, “Beautiful pictures! And that pregnancy picture of you two, radiating happiness! 💗”

While others, well, got a little more emotional. “PREGNANT SOPHIE PREGNANT SOPHIE!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH,” one comment read. Another Instagrammer wrote, “baby bump pic 😭😭😭😭😭❤️” Which pretty much describes our exact reaction whenever we see bump photos.

Clearly, we all were in need of an extra dose of serotonin as we buckle up for the last few months of 2020 — and that’s exactly what Turner’s pictures did.

