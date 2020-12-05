Yolanda Hadid Shares the Sweetest Photo of Her With Her New Granddaughter

Ever since Gigi Hadid welcomed her daughter back in September we’ve been waiting and eagerly hoping to see a picture of the little one (or to finally find out what her name is). However, the new mom has been understandably private, and always makes sure her daughter’s face is strategically blocked when she posts a snap on Instagram. The newest person to post a cautious picture with the model’s baby? Gigi’s very own mother Yolanda Hadid. Yolanda spent the day with her granddaughter while Gigi went back to the office on Friday. While the proud grandmother was on babysitting duty, she shared an adorable snap with Gigi and Zayn Malik’s newborn on her Instagram story that has us melting. Take a peek at the snap below!

Fan account @one.direction_photos posted a screenshot of Yolanda’s story onto their feed. In the snap, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star can be seen snuggled up with Gigi’s baby girl, writing, “We spent the day while Mamma was away,” alongside several IG pink heart stickers.

While we once again were unable to sneak a peek of the newborn, the level of cuteness still prevailed either way. Adorably enough, the pink hearts match the baby’s pink pom beanie. We’ve previously seen Ashlee Simpson Ross’ newborn Ziggy Blu frequently sport his own trusty hat and honestly can we just say we are so here for the newborn/beanie trend!

Yolanda, who kept warm in her black puffer jacket, has her granddaughter bundled up in a blanket as the duo seemingly takes a walk outside. Gigi’s baby has been enjoying some fresh air with her mama as well as the new mom shared her own snap of how she carries her sweet baby girl outside.

“A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅❤️ but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early 🥰🥰🎁” wrote Gigi on Instagram.

We can’t wait to see a picture of the little one! Until then, we’re happy seeing snippets of whatever the Hadid’s choose to share with the world.

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.

