HBO Max Just Became the Must-Have App for 2021

During lockdown, most of us have pretty much streamed and binge-watched just about every show and film imaginable. Thanks to the various streaming platforms (a.k.a Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Video, and Hulu) we never quite ran out of entertainment options. As we end the year, however, there’s one platform that’s a must-have in 2021: HBO Max. Previously the underdog of the streaming apps, HBO Max has now partnered with WarnerMedia to exclusively stream every single one of their movies onto its platform, The Verge reports. From In The Heights to Dune, viewers will soon be able to watch these blockbuster films from the comfort of their own homes. Here’s what you need to know.

HBO Max’s plan to stream the WarnerMedia films includes a few limitations, which makes sense in an effort to profit out of the collaboration. The new titles can only be streamed on HBO Max for a period of one month before they are taken out of the platform and will no longer be available to watch in the United States. Though most theatres are currently closed, adhering to CDC recommendations, WarnerMedia also plans to keep their partnership with AMC and Regal and drop in movie theatres simultaneously.

As of now, the collaboration between HBO Max and WarnerMedia is viewed as an ongoing “experiment” that will run for one year.

“We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff told the publication. “No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”

The release of theatrical films onto streaming applications is not a new idea, especially amid the movie theatre closures during the pandemic. In one of the most highly anticipated films, viewers watched Mulan on Disney+ exclusively for an added price of $30. In addition, the platform also opted to release Hamilton and Artemis Fowl onto its app as well.

Per The Verge, the films that are on the roster to release onto the site include films such as: Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Space Jam: A New Legacy, King Richard, and Matrix 4 — just to name a few. However, the films are subject to delays

Amid the exciting news, HBO Max has announced over a 20% discount for people who sign up for the next six months. The limited-time deal is only available until January 15, 2021.

HBO Max is sure to be our go-to platform next year and we can’t wait to enjoy the films with our family.

