6 Things to Know About Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian Lake

Happy birthday, Ms. Vivian Lake! With a name this glamorous, it should come as no surprise that the (now) 8-year-old Vivian is the daughter of celeb parents Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, the latter of whom was seen toting a jubilant Vivian on his arm after the 2019 Super Bowl. In fact, Vivian Lake first made her way into many hearts that February night, as she completely lost her mind at the confetti falling around her and distracted any and all viewers from whatever her dad might have been saying. But from our various peeks into their home life, we know that there’s much more to the youngest Brady sibling — and that her crazy moments after celebrating the Super Bowl are matched by equally calm days meditating with mom.

Here’s everything we know about Brady and Bündchen’s only daughter.

She has an adventurous streak

At just 6 years old, Vivian was going cliff jumping with dad Brady — who ultimately caught some flack for the video of the two of them plummeting over. While some suggested it wasn’t an age-appropriate activity, we felt pretty confident that athletic dad Brady knew what he was doing and could keep her safe.

She has dad wrapped around her finger

“That little girl owns my day — owns my life,” Brady told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “Whatever she tells her dad to do, that’s what I do. That’s just the way it goes.”

She’s Gisele’s mini-me

More than a few fans of the family have noticed that young Vivian is growing up to be a dead ringer for mom Gisele.

It’s especially easy to see when they rock matching outfits…or when Gisele posts a side-by-side of their baby photos.

She’s a natural yogi

Mom Gisele has documented Vivian’s progress in yoga over the years, starting with a 2013 snap of the 1-year-old following along with her mom’s practice and cutting to present-day, where mom and daughter both sit in pigeon pose. “My little yoga partner is growing so fast!” Bündchen writes. “I love her more than words can express!”

She loves unicorns

Two pieces of evidence that Vivian Lake is a bonafide unicorn stan: this Halloween costume where the whole fam is dressed as unicorns, and this birthday post from Brady a few months later, saying: “if anyone knows where I can buy a unicorn please help me out…”

She’s super close with brother Benjamin

Bündchen and Brady’s feeds are full of pics of Vivian and Benjamin, 3 years older, playing together on the beach, in a cuddle puddle on top of their dad, or very seriously assisting each other in tasks like measuring their height on the wall.

“Please, tell me how am I supposed to handle this?” Bündchen writes. “They just melt my heart.” Ours too!

