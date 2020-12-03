Friends forever! Janet Jackson and Gabrielle Union are proving their friendship runs deep: The two talented women have never been shy about supporting each other over the years on social media, but the throwback photo they each posted on Thursday in their Instagram stories was just too cute.

The cute photo goes back to Dec. 3, 2017, so it must have shown up in their IG Story memories — and we’re not surprised the duo both reposted such a sweet snapshot. Both Jackson and Union are looking directly at the camera, huddled close together in a friendly side hug.

It’s not the first time we’ve glimpsed their mutual admiration — an old YouTube video shows Union dancing backstage after a Jackson concert, with the caption, “When you get to see @janetjackson again.” OK, so Gabrielle is a superfan of Jackson and her music!

Their friendship has evolved over the years, but Union shared the emotional story about meeting Jackson for the first time on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live in 2015. She was at the club Bed in Miami when the encounter happened.

“I don’t have the outfit I want to have on when I meet Janet ‘Freaking’ Jackson,” she reminisced. Not only that, by the sounds of it, the waterworks started, too. Union recalled that Jackson “sprung up” and that’s when she lost it — tears were flowing and “snot bubbles” formed because she “could not control herself.”

And this wasn’t just Union fan-girling hard (although, who’d blame her?) — she was moved to tears because Jackson told Union that she was “so proud” of her. Those are some moving words to hear from someone she had idolized since childhood. “I loved her as Charlene on Diff’rent Strokes and Penny from Good Times. I love her. I love her,” she told Cohen emphatically.

It’s beautiful to see how their friendship has blossomed since that initial meeting. Jackson has posted multiple photos of the Bring It On actress over the years, including an April post with Queen Latifah that was captioned, “my girls” and “#wcw.” It’s kind of an honor to be Jackson’s woman crush on Wednesday — or any other day of the week.

We’re pretty sure 12-year-old Union would be pretty giddy to know that 48-year-old Union is in tight with the legendary pop star. That’s probably the coolest part of it all.

