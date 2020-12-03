If you still have the season one finale of HBO’s The Undoing still stuck in your head, why not live out your best Grace Fraser life by heading to the beach home used in the series? The “super romantic six-bedroom house” with “vintage furniture” and “classic farmhouse charm” is now available to rent on Airbnb to anyone looking to retreat to the shores of Long Island Sound in East Marion, New York.

What was once a Coast Guard lifesaving station built in 1893 has been transformed into a stunning three-acre estate that comfortably houses up to 13 people, so if you want to create your own pandemic bubble, this might be the right place to do it.

The home has a gourmet kitchen for recreational chefs to enjoy with “two sinks, two ovens, a six-burner WOLF stove and a huge amount of workspace.” It’s the ideal setting to prepare a dinner menu with fresh farm-to-table ingredients from local vendors. Later, your crew can gather around the 65-inch television to watch a movie or have a drink on one of the four porches located around the house. (Um, maybe not the one where Hugh Grant’s Jonathan snuck up on an unsuspecting Grace?) Plus, there’s a private beach and a swimming pool — take your pick of salt or chlorine water!

ICYMI, the home was featured in episode 2 of The Undoing, when Nicole Kidman’s character Grace flees to the beach to escape the media swarming her New York City home after the mother of her son’s classmate is murdered and her husband, played by Grant, disappears. But warning: at $1,085 per night with a seven-night minimum, the step into Hollywood real estate will set you back a bit.

And if renting The Undoing beach house doesn’t tempt you, maybe another HBO show will make you want to book this dream home for your next vacation. The house was also used in a 2014 episode of Girls, when Marnie (Allison Williams) hosts her friends at beach home and the weekend turns into something less stellar than expected — LOL, maybe this isn’t the happiest home to rent based off of these TV storylines.

The Hollywood pedigree goes right down to the homeowners, too. It was bought by screenwriter Jesse Peretz (GLOW) and his wife, Sarah Sophie Flicker, for $2.58 million in 2007, according to Dirt.com. They renovated the spectacular property and live in the home during the school year, but they rent it out during the summer-high season — so now’s the time to nab a hot summer property.

