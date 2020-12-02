Jennifer Lopez Says She’s Never Gotten Any Botox At All

Jennifer Lopez is finally launching her own beauty brand, JLo Beauty, and with it, she’s spilling the beauty secrets we’ve been waiting so long to hear. Throughout her long career, Lopez says the question she’s consistently been asked the most is how she takes care of her skin — and she’s busting one common rumor upfront. Never ever has Lopez had Botox, she says, despite the urging of a boyfriend and a pushy dermatologist at age 23. Her flawless skin at age 51 can be attributed to daily sunscreen and good health instead.

Lopez chatted with Elle about her new beauty line and the fateful step she almost took to start getting into injectables so many years ago.

“I was in my 20s and I was dating this guy. He went to one dermatologist and I went to another dermatologist. Basically, my dermatologist gave me a great cleanser and some sunscreen and said, ‘If you do this from now on, your skin is healthy, you’re young right now, it’s going to be great,'” Lopez explained.

“And then I went to this other doctor with the boyfriend, and again, I was 20-something years old, and I haven’t ever had Botox to this day,” she continued. “And she said, ‘Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.’ I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, ‘I’m going to pass.'”

In a twist that looks very bad for this (thankfully) unnamed ex-boyfriend, he pushed Lopez to pursue it even after she said no.

“I didn’t like needles anyway, but the boyfriend’s like, ‘Yeah, you should start it. I do that.’ I was like, no, thank you,” Lopez recalls. “And I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today.”

You heard it here first — for J.Lo skin, skip the med spa and layer on the SPF. Or, you know, remind yourself that 90% of this stuff is genetics anyway and do whatever makes you feel best. We’re sure Lopez would approve.

Before you go, click here to see the best candid celebrity photos you’ve never seen.